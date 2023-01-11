We are expecting a fire-cracker weekend at the box office in the south-Indian market, especially in Tamil Nadu as two megastars Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay are set to make the Pongal festival grand with their biggies Thunivu and Varisu. While The H Vinoth directorial has hit the screens today, director Vamshi Paidipally’s family drama will arrive tomorrow at the box office.

As the Thala Ajith starrer has taken a monstrous start at the box office, Firstpost got in touch with the reputed trade expert, Ramesh Bala, who shared his predictions about the first day collections of Thunivu and Varisu. Talking about the first-day business, he said, “In Tamil Nadu, Thunivu got a better screen count than Varisu probably 50 to 70 screens more. So, I am expecting Rs 25 to Rs 27 crore for Thunivu and probably Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore for Varisu.”

He added, “All things depend on the ticket price. The price is hiked for the initial day. Because in some places the tickets are being sold for Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 and the legally allowed limit is only Rs 200. So, we don’t know how much money is reported as collections because it can vary because of the highest ticket price. All I can say is Thunivu will take an opening of Rs 3 crore more opening and Varisu will be the trend.”

While Thunivu features Manju Warrier in a prominent role, Varisu stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and others in key portrayals.

