Biggest box office clashes in 2023: Thunivu-Varisu, Animal-The Vaccine War-Tariq and more
In 2023, we will see some of the biggest box office battles across Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood.
In the pre-pandemic era, many producers used to avoid clashes of their films with other movies at the box office, to enjoy maximum screens and footfalls. But post-pandemic, we saw several movies releasing simultaneously as many makers wanted to put out their projects, which were stuck on the table due to lockdown.
While some clashes were fruitful, some didn’t make any mark at the ticket windows. Now in 2023, we will see some of the biggest box office battles across Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood. So, here’s the list:
Varisu vs Thunivu vs Kuttey
Bollywood’s first big release of 2023 (13 January), Kuttey featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj will lock horns with two Tamil mega movies – Varisu (12 January) and Thunivu (11 January). In Tamil Nadu, the craze is humongous as people are more than excited to see the epic box office battle between Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay.
Pathaan vs Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh
Shah Rukh Khan’s big-scale action spectacle Pathaan (25 January) also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will clash with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh featuring Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar.
Maidaan vs Shaakuntalam vs Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Ajay Devgn’s period sports drama which is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim will clash with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s epic pan-India romantic venture and Hollywood biggie Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 at the box office on 17 February.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani vs Ponniyin Selvan 2
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s highly-anticipated rom-com will release simultaneously with Mani Ratnam’s pan-India biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2, which features the ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi and others.
Animal vs The Vaccine War vs Tariq
Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE🙂 #RanbirKapoor #ANIMAL@AnilKapoor @thedeol @iamRashmika @tripti_dimri23 #BhushanKumar @VangaPranay @MuradKhetani #KrishanKumar @anilandbhanu @VangaPictures @Cine1Studios @TSeries @rameemusic @cowvala #ShivChanana pic.twitter.com/zrsyaXqWVx
— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 31, 2022
During the Independence Day weekend, we will see three Bollywood biggies – Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (11 August), Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and John Abraham’s Tariq (15 August) battling it out with each other at the box office.
