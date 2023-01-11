Thunivu movie review: Ajith Kumar’s swag needs less sermoning, more sexiness
Thala Ajith is sensational as always, especially with that deliciously wicked smile. But H. Vinoth has other plans, just like Thala in this unpredictable yet uneven film.
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Darshan, Prem Kumar
Director: H. Vinoth
Language: Tamil
‘Sermons sermons sermons, I hate sermons but sermons love me,’ this could be the classic line of the hero at his hysterical introduction shot if Thala Ajith were to be a part of the KGF franchise. After the riotous Mankatha, the closest the Superstar came to paint the town black was with Vishnuvardhan’s Arrambam, before he decided to use white. He was a total hoot as the supposed antagonist, but a twist in the tale makes him into a sudden messiah. His new film Thunivu has some similar plans.
It’s about a robbery, inside a bank, the stakes are high and the tensions higher, both for viewers and the victims. The kind of infallible stardom the leading man has achieved over the years, it’s hard to imagine him going full crooked in a role that requires no back (read bland) stories about why he became what he did. This film, alas, needs him to turn into a vigilante from a villain. He does. Post interval. And that’s where the film saddens more than it shocks.
Hardcore fans do not have to complain at all. Ajith is in solid form and looks stunning firing those bullets with swag and style on point. Manju Warrier does well too as his partner in crime. But the director isn’t really pleased with the idea of a mindless heist thriller, he wishes to deliver a yet another social message on corruption and the lacunae in the system. Result? A potpourri of vengeance and vigilantism that needed more style than sermons. Enough of Robin Hoods, time for some Robin Hoots.
Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)
Thunivu is playing in cinemas near you
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
EXCLUSIVE | Kabir Khan: ‘There is no reason for us to go into depression & start writing obituaries for Bollywood’
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, 83, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker Kabir Khan says that it is not right to do comparison between Bollywood and South films because south comprises four film industries.
EXCLUSIVE | Arjun Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor once called my father & said, 'Your son is a good actor, your future is secure'
In this year-ender exclusive interview with Firstpost, Arjun Kapoor recalls the response to his debut Ishaqzaade, working on Kuttey that comes out on Jan 13, 2023, father Boney Kapoor’s acting debut, and the lessons from 2022.
Story of Things review: Of obsessing over things that take a life of its own
Story of Things is an anthology that explores the supernatural in an intriguing and engaging manner.