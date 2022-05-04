Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

Despite the release of two prominent Bollywood releases - Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 remained the first choice for cine-goers. The national holiday of Eid benefitted the film yesterday as it raked in Rs 9.57 crore at the box office. The film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 382.90 crore.

KGF 2 is expected to surpass the business of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 387.39 crore) today to become the second-highest Hindi grosser of all time after Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which stands tall with the grand collections of Rs 511 crore.

Since Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is hitting the screens this Friday, KGF 2 will slow down its pace at the ticket windows. However, the film has already earned the title of all-time blockbuster at the ticket windows as it recently crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. It has become the fourth Indian film to achieve this feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR. Apart from this, it has also turned out to be the highest grossing Kannada film of all time.

Talking about KGF 2, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others. The film has hit the screens in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. It is directed by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the first part. Bankrolled under the banner of Vijay Kirgandur's Hombale Films, the music of KGF 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur while the camera is cranked by Bhuvan Gowda. As per the reports, Prabhas will a special appearance in KGF 3, which is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

