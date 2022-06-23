Suspense follows a road that doesn't end. Watch Vikram drive down this highway with a chaotic past circling the missing case.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case. Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.

Vishwak Sen starred in the first movie. Even when the Telugu production's sequel is in progress, the Hindi remake is being released. Dalip Tahhil, Jatin Goswami, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla, and Sanjay Narvekar are among the actors in the Hindi film's cast. On July 15, the movie will be screened in theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.