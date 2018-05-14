Sanjay Dutt to produce, star in Hindi remake of Telugu hit Prasthanam; Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur roped in too

After seven long years, Sanjay Dutt, who after completing his jail stay has returned to Bollywood with full gusto, has decided to return to producing as well. Dutt will be producing the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu super hit Prasthanam, as reported by Indiatimes.

Dutt will also play the lead in the movie alongside Ali Fazal, who will play his son, and Amyra Dastur, who is cast opposite Ali Fazal as the female lead. The movie will be directed by the original’s maker Deva Katta, with a script tailored to pan-Indian audience. The movie is a political drama and has retained its original Telugu title with a slight tweak in its spelling, Pasthaanam.

The original Telugu hit featured Sai Kumar as lead with Sharvanand as his son, was a drama that exposed illegal nexus between politicians and businessmen. The Hindi language version Prasthaanam is expected to go on floors in the first week of June, as reported by Indiatimes.

Sanjay Dutt’ producing legacy consists of his partnership with Sanjay Gupta, beginning with the action-thriller Zinda back in 2006, followed by Shootout at Lokhandwala the next year, and Dus Kahaniyaan, an anthology of 10 short films, in the same year. Dutt also went on to produce the David Dhawan movie Rascals in 2011.

