Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn may reunite for Luv Ranjan's next; Saif Ali Khan in talks for another film with director

Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed for a Luv Ranjan comedy, and is expected to replace Kartik Aaryan. It also seems that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director’s next has Ajay Devgn and Tabu on board already, raising speculation that Ranbir and Ajay might share screen space for the first time since Rajneeti.

Although Ranjan had recently said, "It is too early to talk about the film. It is a film which releases in October. I don't know what to share about it. All I can say, is that it is a rom-com," it is being reported that Ranbir loved the script and has come on board.

The success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which breached the 100 crore mark has left a slew of A-list stars vying for the director’s future projects, with Saif Ali Khan also reported to be on board for another potboiler. “Yes, I have been in talks with Luv Ranjan for a comedy. We haven’t finalised the movie yet. It’s a comedy, in which I play a father. He is still working it out, so it’s too early to say anything. But we are definitely doing it,” as reported by DNA.

While Ranbir, as the reigning superstar of Bollywood, has Sanju, Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, and the just announced YRF period-adventure Shamshera lined up, Ajay Devgn is busy preparing for Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior, as well as the release of the upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal. Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to Navdeep Singh’s war saga The Hunter and Sacred Games.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:45 PM