Parineeti Chopra on what she learnt from her Namaste England role, and working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn

Parineeti Chopra considers Golmaal Again as her first true blue multi-starrer commercial entertainer that gave her recognition at a pan Indian level. “Wherever I went, I was referred by kids as Khushi didi. I often asked them how about rest of my films? But for them, it’s been only Golmaal Again. The day one collection of Golmaal Again was more than the lifetime collection of most of my movies. It makes a huge difference,” says a beaming Parineeti.

Namaste England is the actress’ upcoming commercial flick and this time too, she keeping her fingers crossed about the film’s success. In the next few days, she will get to know if her character Jasmeet from the film will be able to overpower the appeal of Khushi didi or not. She maintains that Jasmeet is not quite like her. “There are not many (similarities) actually. The kind of roles that I have played in my first few films were about being a woman of today. People think that I am that character in real life too but actually I am not. I am a very emotional, sensitive and vulnerable person, which I got to explore in Namaste England for the first time. Jasmeet is quite a selfish person about her career and life dreams and she can hurt other people in the process. I am not that person. To me, people are the most important thing in the world.”

The friendly banter that Parineeti often indulges in with Arjun Kapoor on various social media platforms also gives a peak into the comfort level she shares with her co-star. According to the actress, the friendship of six years has only strengthened with time. “He has changed and as a person he now makes more effort to show people what he is actually feeling. People initially thought of him as grumpy and arrogant, but this has never been the case. So much has happened in our lives in the past six years but still both of us are exactly the same with each other. Today I can understand how he is feeling even if he is sitting in another room.” About Arjun’s growth as an actor, she mentions that he is now aware of the expectation of the audiences and has become more serious towards delivering it.

Parineeti reveals that it’s easier to work with a friend whom you have known for a long time especially if it’s a love story. “That physical comfort is there. I don’t have to warn him before a scene that I am now going to hold your hand or hug you or kiss you. We are physically comfortable with each other and there is no discomfort.” She adds that while there is no discomfort with other stars, she ensures that there is always a discussion before the scene.

The past few years have also seen a metamorphosis in Parineeti’s career as she is now being paired with the A-listers of the industry. While Golmaal Again saw her opposite Ajay Devgn, Kesari will see her in the role of Akshay Kumar’s love interest. “I have been extremely lucky that I got to work with two very fun superstars. Ajay and Akshay are the kind of stars that make you comfortable and don’t let you feel that we are superstars. I was nervous shooting for Golmaal Again but because of the friendly banter we indulged in before the scene, the shyness disappeared.” About Kesari, she mentions that it is a small but an important part as Akshay’s love interest and the film primarily belongs to the men who fought the battle.

Parineeti regrets the fact that not many people came to watch Meri Pyaari Bindu in theatres. She says that people often come and tell her that Meri Payaari Bindu remains their favourite film. “It’s such a huge hit on satellite, probably more than Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee or Golmaal Again. I often counter them by saying that why did you not see the film in a theatre. I maintain that Meri Pyaari Bindu is a beautiful film and now, satellite and online have become part of a film’s release. Arjun had told me that there are certain films that don’t do well at the box office but later become cult films. Andaaz Apna Apna is a great example.”

On the MeToo movement, the actress believes that every offender should be punished as severely as possible. “Unfortunately, most of the incidents are such that there is no evidence because of the nature of the incidents. When a girl is being attacked by someone, you don’t think of recording it on your phone and the aim is to defend yourself. A lot of people are saying that we are not going to work with this person till they are proven innocent. But I am finding a loophole in here. How will you ever prove that this happened especially if the case relates to '90s when there were no mobile phones or CCTVs. We will have to believe who are coming out there and have to give them benefit of doubt.”

On taking a moral stand on Ashish Patil, head of Yash Raj Films (YRF) talent, of which she is a part, Parineeti mentions that she did not work with Ashish on a daily basis. “People who have taken a stand were directly working with those were involved in such behavior. We have eight managers per talent so it will be their decision. Leaving YRF or stopping the shoot of a film is not the solution. It like shutting down a channel because the channel head has been named in such a case. YRF, AIB or Housefull have nothing got to do with that person’s action,” says the actress.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 08:40 AM