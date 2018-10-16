Ashish Patil, Yash Raj Films' Talent and Business head, sacked following sexual harassment allegations

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on 16 October announced their decision to fire Ashish Patil, the talent and business head of the production house, for alleged sexually harassment and seeking sexual favours.

The anonymous account was shared by a Twitter user. According to the screenshots, the survivor, an aspiring actress and model, had named Patil on Twitter for sexually exploiting her with the promise of giving her an opportunity to work at Yash Raj Films, writes The Quint.

After the allegations came to light, YRF had released a statement saying that the production house did not tolerate any form of sexual exploitation or harassment of women and would investigate the matter thoroughly. They also sought the survivor's cooperation to help with the Internal Complaints Committee's inquiry.

It was previously reported that that Patil had been sent on an "administrative leave". The survivor had also reached out to the production company.

Patil had earlier denied the anonymous allegations, according to The Hindu.

Many prominent names from the entertainment industry like Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath and members of the comedy collective All India Backhod have been accused of sexual harassment, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 12:42 PM