Kesari: Fire on the sets of Akshay Kumar's epic action drama causes loss of Rs 8 cr

It had earlier been reported that a fire broke out on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Kesari at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district back in April. The fire was shortly brought under control, and nobody was hurt in the incident. The shooting for the film was taking place at Pimpode Budruk village in Wai teshsil, around 30 kilometers from Satara.

Now, according to a report in DNA, Dharma Productions, the company bankrolling Akshay Kumar's epic action drama, had taken an insurance policy and the insurance company’s representatives have already conducted a survey of the place and submitted their report.

A source is quoted by DNA as saying, "As it was an open location and it was windy, the fire spread rapidly and soon gutted everything. This has caused a loss of about Rs 8 crore. The production house has filed the claim. Once the paperwork is done, it will get the claim in due time."

The report also claims that apart from the 10-day shoot at the Wai set, Kesari, which is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, is on schedule. The crew will soon start filming in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.

The period drama is slated to release around Holi on 22 March, 2019.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 13:05 PM