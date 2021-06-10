The makers of Nyay: The Justice, in a statement, said the film does not name Sushant Singh Rajput and is based on 'information available in the public domain.

Delhi High Court has refused to stay the release of Nyay: The Justice, a film purportedly based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life.

The makers of the film released a statement saying that they agree with verdict. Producer Rahul Sharma said their film "is not being made to ride on the events and make money."

On 10 June, Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in an application moved by the actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh. According to Live Law, the court has asked the defendants, the filmmakers, to file details of royalty, licensing and profits that the upcoming movies make.

The makers have also said they intend to release the film once theatres reopen.

The defendant's lawyer Ashok Sarogi said, "There is a wrong rumour being spread that the film is trying to defame the late actor and show their family in bad light. But I want to assure all of you that it is false and the producers have not used his name or photograph in the film. The film is made on true events which have unfolded and with the information which is available in the public domain."

Singh's plea had said that some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, Shashank and an unnamed crowd-funded film were based on his son's life.

Singh said the filmmakers were taking advantage of the situation for commercial gains and therefore, the right to freedom of speech and expression would not apply to them.

"Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," the suit, which has sought damages of over Rs 2 crores from the filmmakers for "loss of reputation, mental trauma and harassment" to Rajput's family, has claimed.

It has also claimed that in case a "movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them".

The suit has also contended that Rajput being a well-known celebrity, "any misuse of his name/ image/ caricature/ style of delivering dialogues also amounts to infringement of the personality right vested with the plaintiff besides amounting to acts of passing off".

The contentions of Rajput's father were opposed by the filmmakers of the upcoming movies.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)