Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be part of special Fanne Khan song, makers rope in international choreographer

Aishwarya Rai, who has enthralled generations with her powerful dance performances in songs from films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, is set to shoot another ambitious song for her upcoming film Fanne Khan, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Debutant director Atul Manjrekar’s musical drama, starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta will see Aishwarya in a role which is being called ‘Indian Madonna’. The song will encompass snippets from her pop star character’s city tours and will take eight to 10 days to shoot, Atul told Mumbai Mirror. To choreograph the song, the director has roped in world renowned choreographer Frank Gatson Jr.

Frank has choreographed Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Rihanna, Usher and Jennifer Lopez. He got his magnum debut as dancer on Michael Jackson’s iconic 'Smooth Criminal' video. He has directed 17 music videos with Beyonce, including the wildly popular dance numbers 'Who Run The World' and 'Single Ladies' as choreographer and creative director.

Talking about getting Frank on board, Atul said, “Aishwarya plays a huge pop icon who’s extremely popular with the youngsters. Her character is a fabulous dancer and singer who performs on the global stage. While fleshing out her character, we began referencing a bunch of choreographers who do international live shows. Frank is among the best in the world and we decided to approach him. Frank was excited at the opportunity to work with Aishwarya whom he knows of and immediately came on board,” he added.

The movie is slated to release on 3 August. It is being backed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 11:05 AM