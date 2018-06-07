Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly asked to take pay cut for Fanne Khan after film faces financial crunch

The upcoming film Fanne Khan has been embroiled in one or the other problem, ever since it went on the floors. After Prernaa Arora-led KriArj Entertainment stepped out as co-producer, Fanne Khan faced a severe financial crunch. Now, after T-Series has taken over as bankrollers for the project along with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Productions, the situation does not look any better.

According to a report by India Today, T-Series is revising pay cheques of the cast. While no information is known about the male actors — Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao — it is speculated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been asked to take a pay cut.

It is already known that major filming of Fanne Khan is almost complete and only a few scenes and songs are yet to be shot. Hence, this cost-cutting would come across as nothing less than a shock.

In Fanne Khan, Aishwarya plays a glamourous rockstar, known for her singing and dancing skills. Her character is reportedly kidnapped by Anil Kapoor, who plays a father to a budding singer and wants to make way for her in the music industry. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.

Fanne Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, is slated to release on 3 August and clash with Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan-Mitila Palkar-starrer Karwaan at the box office.

