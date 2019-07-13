Bole Chudiyan: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to rap for upcoming film with Tamannaah Bhatia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the lead in his brother Shamas's directorial debut Bole Chudiyan, will be trying his hand at rapping in the romantic drama. Titled 'Swaggy Chudiyan', the song is written by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawa, writes Mumbai Mirror.

Shamas told Mirror that Nawazuddin plays a bangle seller in the film, who later sets up his own factory and uses the song as a promotional tactic. The song will have a rustic feel to it and will be filmed in Rajasthan. Shamas also added that 'Swaggy Chudiyan' is not a promotional track but helps take the story forward.

"Many actors have been singing for their films and considering that the rap is written with Nawaz bhai's character in mind, we thought it's best if he sings it himself since it suits his voice well," said Shamas.

Bole Chudiyan stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead, after Mouni Roy's exit. It also includes Anurag Kashyap in a cameo appearance and South Indian actor Kabir Duhan Singh in a negative role, as Tamannaah's brother.

It was previously reported that the film's team begins shooting on 25 July in Mandawa, Rajasthan. There are also smaller filming schedules, planned in Firozabad and Delhi. Bole Chudiyan is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

Nawazuddin recently starred in Bal Thackeray's biopic titled Thackeray, Ritesh Batra's dramedy Photograph and Rajnikanth-starrer Petta. He will also be seen next in the second instalment of the highly-acclaimed Netflix Original series, Sacred Games, co-directed by Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. He will reprise his role as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde alongside Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh and Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the new additions to the cast. Based on Vikram Chandra's book of the same name, Sacred Games will stream on Netflix from 15 August.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 14:25:33 IST