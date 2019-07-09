Tamannaah Bhatia on replacing Mouni Roy in Bole Chudiyan: Didn't dig too much into it as I make my own associations

Days after Mouni Roy opted out of Bole Chudiyan, citing unprofessional behaviour, the makers of the film roped in Tamannaah Bhatia as female lead opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Tamannaah has now spoken about taking on the role previously assigned to someone else, and sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tamanaaah says that she was "looking for a challenging role" when Bole Chudiyan was offered to her. She said that she was not aware that Mouni was initially supposed to play the part.

“It’s okay, I’ve been around long enough to know that there are times when actors and makers are not creatively on the same page, and then it is best to part ways. I didn’t dig in too much because I make my own associations,” she says. As stated in an earlier report, Mouni exited the film after her fallout with the makers. Tamannaah adds that she is looking forward to work with Nawazuddin.

She also sheds light on her prolonged absence from Bollywood, saying that she was not offered good roles after Himmatwala and Entertainment.

Directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui, Bole Chudiyan will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

Earlier, Nawazuddin opened up about Tamannaah’s entry to the cast of Bole Chudiyan and said that he is happy that she has joined the film and feels she is the right choice for the role. He said he believes the actress will bring some spark and dedication as the female lead.

Apart from the two actors, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also feature in the film in a pivotal role. He opened up on the project in a statement given to DNA, "I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him."

