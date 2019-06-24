Anurag Kashyap cast in frequent collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic drama, Bole Chudiyan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in to play a part in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama Bole Chudiyan.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

"I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him," Kashyap said in a statement.

The actor-director duo previously collaborated on films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Raman Raghav 2.0 and the Netflix original Sacred Games.

In Bole Chudiyan, Siddiqui is set to play a passionate lover and has already started preparing for the film, the statement read.

Anurag Kashyap has acted in a number of films before. He was seen in cameo roles in many films, including Black Friday, No Smoking, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Luck by Chance, Dev D, Gulaal, Bhoothnath Returns and Happy New Year. However, his first full-fledged role was in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2011 crime thriller Shagird, where he played the primary antagonist Bunty Bhaiya.

Kashyap recently announced that he's working on a new film and has also started a new production company after Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018. Saiyami Kher (of Mirzya fame) and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew have been cast in Kashyap's next, which went on floors this month.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 17:14:25 IST