Bole Chudiyan: Kanchana 3 actor Kabir Duhan Singh to play antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's romantic drama

Kabir Duhan Singh has been roped in to play the antagonist in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming romantic drama Bole Chudiyan. This film marks Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab's directorial debut. The cast of Bole Chudiyan also includes Anurag Kashyap (in a cameo) and Tamannaah Bhatia, after Mouni Roy's exit.

Shamas opens up on Kabir's character in an interview with Pune Mirror. "Kabir plays Mansoor, Tamannaah’s brother. It’s a very important role and I had spoken to a lot of actors, many among them from the Hindi film industry, but I was most impressed with Kabir. Besides his good acting skills, he is also a nice person which is important. He hails from Haryana and his accent is exactly what I wanted for this film. I told him to be himself," he says.

He explains that Kabir's character is from a zamindar family while Nawaz is a middle-class man. The film will also see their characters not getting along with each other.

Kabir takes to Twitter and thanks Shamas and Nawazuddin

Shamas further says Kabir has started his preparations for his role and the rest of the cast will begin their workshops from 13 July. He reveals that there are three important action sequences. The team begins shooting on 25 July in Mandawa, Rajasthan and Kabir will join them in August. There are also smaller filming schedules, planned in Firozabad and Delhi.

Kabir made his debut in South cinema with the Telugu action film Jil in 2015. Since then, he has starred in Kick 2 (2015) with Ravi Teja, made his Tamil film debut in Vedalam (2015) with Ajith, and was recently seen in the horror comedy Kanchana 3 with Raghava Lawrence.

Bole Chudiyan will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 15:44:16 IST