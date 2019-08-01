You are here:

Bole Chudiyan: Filming of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia's film begins in Uttar Pradesh

FP Staff

Aug 01, 2019 19:02:50 IST

The shooting for Bole Chudiyan kickstarted on 1 August (Thursday). The film, directed by Shamas Siddiqui, will be finished in a start-to-end schedule. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in lead roles. Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies are on board as producers.

Here are the photographs from the film's first day of shooting.

It was previously reported that the film will be shot extensively in Rajasthan. There are also smaller filming schedules planned in Firozabad and Delhi. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role, while Kanchana 3 actor Kabir Duhan Singh will play the primary antagonist.

The film was earlier supposed to feature Gold actress Mouni Roy opposite the Sacred Games star. After the actress' sudden exit from the film, several controversies followed. Days after Mouni's exit citing unprofessional behaviour, the makers roped in Tamannaah as the female lead.

(Also read: After Bole Chudiyan, Shamas Siddiqui to direct Gehu, Ganna aur Gun, says 'it's an action-packed film')

Bole Chudiyan will also see Nawazuddin rap in a song called 'Swaggy Chudiyan'written by Kumaar and composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra. Shamas had told Mumbai Mirror that Nawazuddin plays a bangle seller in the film, who later sets up his own factory and uses the song as a promotional tactic.

In an interaction with Indo-Asian News Service, the actor had said that the film's story is close to his heart as it is set in his native state Uttar Pradesh. "Western Uttar Pradesh is quite unexplored and my family hails from there. We know so many things that are rooted there. This story explores that slice of life," Nawazuddin had explained.

The film is Shamas' first Bollywood directorial. In the past he has helmed several TV shows as well as an award-winning short film Miyan Kal Aana, based on the.

