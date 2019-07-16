Bole Chudiyan song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in his first-ever rap

Adding more feathers to his cap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to rap on 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film Bole Chudiyan, dropped the teaser of the song today. The actor gave a sneak peek of his first ever rap track on Twitter. The 28-second teaser has a rustic vibe to it and features Nawazuddin rapping the lyrics in style. Later, a glimpse of the female lead, Tamannaah Bhatia, is also shown in the video.

Check out the song announcement here:

Written by Kumaar, the song has been composed by Inder and Sunny Bawra.

Bole Chudiyan is being directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui. Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies are on board of producers. The outing will be shot extensively in Rajasthan. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role as well.

The film made headlines recently after Mouni Roy opted out of the film due to "unprofessional behaviour". The makers then roped in Tamannaah for the female lead's part. Talking about her involvement in the film, she told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s okay. I’ve been around long enough to know that there are times when actors and makers are not creatively on the same page, and then it is best to part ways. I didn’t dig in too much because I make my own associations."

Siddiqui recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film Raat Akeli Hai in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He has also joined the cast of Housefull 4 for a song.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 09:19:21 IST