After Bole Chudiyan, Shamas Siddiqui to direct Gehu, Ganna aur Gun, says 'it's an action-packed film'

Filmmaker Shamas Siddiqui on Thursday announced his next directorial titled Gehu, Ganna aur Gun, which will go on floors in October.

The director, who is gearing up for his feature debut with Bole Chudiyan featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, will start shooting the action film after wrapping up the romantic drama.

"After Bole Chudiyan, I am all set to do my next Gehu, Ganna aur Gun with a big star. It's an action packed film," Shamas said in a statement.

According to the statement, the details of the cast and crew has been kept under wraps but "will surely have big names attached to it".

Bole Chudiyan, which goes on floors Thursday, will be finished in a start-to-end schedule. The film was earlier supposed to feature Gold actress Mouni Roy opposite the Sacred Games star. After the actress' sudden exit from the film, several controversies followed.

Days after Mouni's exit citing unprofessional behaviour, the makers roped in Tamannaah as the female lead. The Houseful actress shared her excitement on being part of the new project and revealed that the film’s story attracted her.

"I'm looking forward to this project. The script is good and this is the first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the story, which revolves around a relevant issue," she was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Shamas has earlier directed several TV shows and also helmed an award-winning short film Miyan Kal Aana, based on the law of Halala.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 17:02:38 IST