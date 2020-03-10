Black Widow, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sir, Money Heist season 4, Nishabdam — new trailers this week

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer upcoming black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently got its trailer release. Marvel also unveiled the final trailer of Black Widow, and also treated fans with a new poster.

Here is a compilation of trailers released across films and web shows.

Hollywood

Black Widow

The final trailer of Black Widow, Marvel's superhero origin film featuring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, was unveiled by Marvel Studios recently.

The trailer introduces the character of The Taskmaster. The clip depicts the character overseeing footage from Iron Man 2 in order to understand Natasha's next moves. Later, Johansson's character hints at the fact that the nemesis is someone she crossed much before she became an Avenger.

The actress' film will kick off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the red-haired ruthless assassin, first introduced in Iron Man in 2010. Black Widow is slated release on 30 April in India.

Greyhound

Greyhound, based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd written by CS Forester, revolves around US Navy Commander (Tom Hanks) on his mission debut during the World War II at Battle of the Atlantic, which was the longest military campaign between 1939-45.

The trailer mainly highlights the incident about the Nazi U-boats launching a full-blown fire attack on the US ships.

Greyhound is slated to release on 12 June.

Bollywood

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar features Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur.

The trailer opens to Pinky sitting in his car as a visibly distressed Sandeep approaches him. She only stops to catch her breath, and then tells him she has to flee Delhi, and is willing to pay whatever he wants. An ambitious corporate, she is being chased down for unknown reasons.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on 20 March.

Sir

Featuring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber, the Sir trailer depicts a love story that witnesses the hindrance of class divide. Shome plays the household help to Gomber's character. The two share a bond an intimacy that bothers the people around them.

Directed by Rohena Gera, Sir is slated to release on 20 March.

South Indian films

Kilometers and Kilometers

Tovino Thomas' upcoming Malayalam film Kilometers and Kilometers recently had its trailer launch. The trailer depicts the protagonist (Thomas) ging on a bike ride with an American lady up to Ladakh, to the Khardung La pass.

Kilometers and Kilometers is slated to hit theatres on 12 March.

Nishabdam

Nishabdam, featuring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan as protagonists, is a thriller. The trailer opens with Shetty's character witnessing a supernatural presence, which traumatises her. Her stint at the hospital goes in vain as she fails to explain her visions. A parallel track depicts the backstory of Madhavan and Shetty's marriage.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 2 April in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the titular role, this Priyadarshan directorial revisits the sociocultural lifestyle of 16th century Kerala, under the rule of Zamorin.

The video clip emphasises the sense of brotherhood and unity that members of different cultural and religious backgrounds felt for each when they united against the Portuguese, their common enemy.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit theatres on 26 March.

Streaming

Money Heist season 4

The new trailer of Netflix's show dropped recently. The trailer confirmed that Lisbon's character was alive. She was asked to compromise her crew in exchange of gaining freedom.

Money Heist season 4 will drop on Netflix on 3 April.

Pushpavalli season 2

Comedienne Sumukhi Suresh's fictional drama is out with its trailer for the second season. The clip depicts how Suresh's eponymous character tries to move on with her life with her fiance Vidyuth (Vidyuth Gargi). However, her romantic inclination Nikhil (played by Manish Anand, who Pushpavalli was obsessively stalking in the first season) does not seem to have left the equation.

Pushpavalli season 2 drops on Amazon Prime Video on 13 March.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 12:37:39 IST