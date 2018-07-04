You are here:

World War II drama Greyhound, featuring Tom Hanks, will now release on 22 March 2019

As per reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has yet again shifted Greyhound's release date from 8 February to 22 March 2019. The film is a World War II drama and features Tom Hanks.

Based on the novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester, the film has Aaron Schneider as the director. Hanks plays the role of Captain Ernest Krause, who was the commanding officer of a Navy destroyer that heads the international convoy of Allied ships across the North Atlantic with German U-boats in close pursuit.

Hanks will feature alongside Elisabeth Shue, Mudbound star Rob Morgan and Stephen Graham.

With its new date of release, Greyhound is expected to battle it up with Lionsgate comedy Flarsky starring Charlize Theron as well as Seth Rogen and Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie 2. Its third competitor is an untitled horror film from Orion.

Sony had picked up rights to the $40 million film from Glen Basner's FilmNation.

The film is being produced by Tom Hanks and his Playstone partner, Gary Goetzman. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, Bron Creative, Sycamore Pictures and Zhengfu Pictures are financing the project.

The executive producers on the film are FilmNation’s Aaron Ryder, Playtone’s Steven Shareshian and David Coatsworth.

Sony Pictures and Tom Hanks have earlier collaborated on Captain Phillips and Inferno.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 18:19 PM