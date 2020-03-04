Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra is on the run with Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's intriguing thriller

The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was released by Yash Raj Films recently. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film features Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur.

The trailer opens to Pinky sitting in his car as a visibly distressed Sandeep approaches him. She only stops to catch her breath, and then tells him she has to flee Delhi, and is willing to pay whatever he wants. An ambitious corporate, she is being chased down for unknown reasons.

The duo try to seek refuge in a hilly town, somewhere close to the Indo-Nepal border. The trailer, in the end, reveals it was Pinky who had been assigned to finish her off all along. But knowing Banerjee's brand of storytelling, the plot is really not as simple as it seems.

Watch the trailer here

Kapoor and Chopra have previously starred together in films like the former's Bollywood debut Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in 2018, which bombed at the box office. Banerjee has co-written the film with Varun Grover of Masaan and Sacred Games-fame. The music has been composed by Anu Malik while the choreography is by Vaibhavi Merchant.

In a 2017 interview, Kapoor explained Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will focus on on the "dilemma" of 'Bharat vs India', the country's urban-rural divide. He said that the film deals with the psychology of people, who are influenced by changes in the society. "These are the two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last eight to 10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people, who are influenced by the changes in society, and how they are going through their own ups and downs because of the changes."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on 20 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 14:53:53 IST