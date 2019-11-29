Black Widow: Marvel Phase IV's first film, featuring Scarlett Johansson, to release in India on 30 April, 2020

Marvel fans in India are in for a special announcement since the studio's upcoming film Black Widow will now release in India a day before that in the US. Hence, the film will now hit theatres on 30 April, 2020.

Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will kick off with Black Widow, and audiences will (most probably) witness Scarlett Johansson take on Florence Pugh, as was indicated by the new D23 Expo footage.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the information on social media.

Check out the announcement

The film will be directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for Lore, a World War II drama. Shortland will become the studio's first female director to helm a standalone film. Black Widow also features Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and OT Fagbenle in pivotal roles. There are also rumours that Black Widow will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, with Romanoff having now made the US her home. This would place the events somewhere in mid-2000s. "This film has been wanted by fans for such a long time and I think it's well needed. So I feel like it's only got support and love. And that's a very exciting thing," Pugh had told The Telegraph in an interview about joining Black Widow. The makers also released unseen footage at the San Diego Comic-Con in July this year. “I’m looking forward to exploring her as a fully realised woman in all of her many facets,” Johansson said about playing Natasha Romanoff at the Comic-Con panel, according to Variety. Check out the footage by the makers

The #BlackWidow footage shown at Comic-Con featured a kitchen fight, a Taskmaster reveal, and more! Read the full footage description here: https://t.co/30q2SkR2OX (via @io9) pic.twitter.com/yoONGjYo6J — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) July 21, 2019

