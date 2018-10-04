Black Panther actor Winston Duke to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in Netflix crime drama Wonderland

Black Panther star Winston Duke has joined the cast of Mark Wahlberg-starrer Wonderland.

The project, which hails from Netflix stable, will be directed by Wahlberg's frequent collaborator Peter Berg. They have earlier worked together on films Lone Survivor, Patriot's Day, Deepwater Horizon and Mile 22.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation from Robert B Parker's detective novel series. The story follows Spenser who, fresh out of prison, is sucked back into Boston's underbelly as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it. Duke, 31, will portray Hawk, Spenser's close friend and an equally tough, but a somewhat shady image of Spenser himself.

Sean O'Keefe has penned the screenplay for the film, which will be produced by Neal H Moritz alongside Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Berg. The movie is expected to start production later this year.

Prior to being a part of the Marvel feature as M'Baku, Duke has starred TV shows like Person of Interest. He will also be seen in Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller Us, starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Jack Nicholson's grandson Duke Nicholson, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, and Tom Heidecker.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 14:09 PM