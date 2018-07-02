You are here:

Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott cast as Charlie's Angels in Elizabeth Banks' reboot

Power Rangers actor Naomi Scott has been roped in to star as one of the leading ladies in the reboot of Charlie's Angels.

Kristen Stewart is also confirmed and Lupita Nyong'o is in negotiations to star in the project. According to That Hashtag Show, Scott has been confirmed to star in one of the trio's roles.

Sony is rebooting the famous franchise with actor-director Elizabeth Banks on board to direct the new version. Banks will also star in the movie as the gender-flipped Bosley. She will also produce the project under her Universal-based Brownstone production company.

Launched in 1976 on ABC, TV series Charlie's Angels continued for five seasons with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith playing private detectives working for Charlie.

Sony Pictures produced a film of the same name, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as the angels.

The movie became a huge hit and went on to earn $264 million worldwide. It was followed by a bloated and not well-received sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

An attempt to revive it as a TV series in 2011 only lasted four episodes.

The new Charlie's Angels movie is expected to hit theatres in 2019.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:44 PM