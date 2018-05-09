Get Out director Jordan Peele reveals title of next film as Us; thriller will star Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele has revealed the title of his next film with a poster on social media. Titled Us, the movie has been in development for Universal along with Blumhouse ever since Peele's directorial debut Get Out made a whopping $200 million on a budget of $4.5 million, and bagged an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The film is expected to star the likes of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther actor Winston Duke and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss as reported by Vulture.

The movie, described as a ‘nightmare from the mind of Jordan Peele' is expected to maintain the tone and genre-blending ideas of Get Out. "One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favourite. That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one,” said Peele as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal Pictures also announced that Peele’s next feature is an “original and provocative thriller,” and release on 15 March 2019, reported EW.

Nyong’o is currently in Cannes with Jessica Chastain and director Simon Kinberg for a proposed all-female spy thriller, and Elisabeth Moss, whose show The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for another season has bagged the role of Rosemary Kennedy in Ritesh Batra's next directorial venture A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 15:46 PM