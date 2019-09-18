You are here:

Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn looks intriguing and menacing in first poster of Suicide Squad spin-off

Makers released the first look poster of Birds of Prey, starring Australian actor Margot Robbie on Wednesday.

The poster features the actor in popular Harley Quinn's avatar.

The 29-year-old actor appears surprisingly mysterious in her latest eye-catching look with other characters of the flick flying around her face.

With 'Mind over mayhem' written on Robbie's neck in pink, the poster is giving a cryptic feel to grab the audience's attention.

Check out Margot Robbie's first look as Harley Quinn

The earlier look of Harley Quinn depicted Robbie in a fresh ensemble which included red suspenders, a plastic jacket complete with multi-coloured streamers for shoulder pads and a pink tube top. The highlight of the look, however, is her silver choker which has the name 'Bruce' engraved in a dog tag pendant. This might be a sardonic reference to Bruce Wayne aka Batman. Robbie also sports Quinn's iconic red lips, blonde hair, and the heart tattoo.

Check out Margot Robbie's behind-the-scenes post as Harley Quinn

View this post on Instagram Miss me? 💋HQ A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Jan 28, 2019 at 5:00am PST

The flick in which Robbie will reprise her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn, with Cathy Yan directing the film, is set to hit the big screen on 7 February, 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several actresses are being tested with Robbie, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti.

The studio has a stand-alone Joker movie set to open on 4 October, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on 1 November, 2019.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 08:37:56 IST