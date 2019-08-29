You are here:

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix descends into super-villainy madness in a corrupt Gotham City

The makers of the highly-anticipated film Joker released the trailer of the film on Wednesday and the super-villainy madness of the clown is all that the audiences were waiting for.

The 2 minutes 24 seconds trailer chronicles the life of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failed stand-up comedian whose career failures turn him into a villain of a corrupt Gotham City. The trailer gives a glance at the entire new take on the villain's ever-elusive origin story.

Joaquin, who faces rejection in his career and gets mocked by people, slowly turns into a maniac as a famous titular clown we all know.

In the fascinating trailer, the clown encounters with everyone from Robert De Niro who plays the role of a mysterious TV host and even with Brett Cullen's Thomas Wayne who was glimpsed briefly as he takes a swing at the Joker. The clip shows Fleck rise from a man beaten and sidelined by a cruel world around him to the seeming catalyst for a clown-mask-clad revolution.

In the end, Joaquin who becomes successful in his career gets invited by De Niro for a show demands to be called as a 'Joker' in front of the audience.

The official account of Joker movie shared the trailer on their Twitter handle.

Check out the trailer of Joker

New trailer. #JokerMovie - in theaters October 4. 🖤 this tweet to be the first to hear about exclusive content leading up to opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/dMdLZIjzwz — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) August 28, 2019

Two new posters of the film were also released. Both have scathing images of Phoneix in his madman avatar.

Check out the posters here

Joaquin Phoenix as the #Joker... First look posters of #JokerMovie... 4 Oct 2019 release in #India... Trailer out now. pic.twitter.com/OII027EXDp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

Apart from Joaquin, the film will also star Dante Pereira-Olson, who will play the young Bruce Wayne, and Douglas Hodge, who will essay the role of the butler Alfred Pennyworth.

The psychological drama also stars veteran De Niro and Marc Maron of Deadpool 2 fame.

The film directed by Todd Phillips is written by the director along with Scott Silver.

The film follows the origin of Batman's most notorious enemy as he transforms from a struggling stand-up comedian to a full-blown criminal.

Joker is scheduled to hit the big screens on 4 October, 2019.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 08:24:30 IST