Birds of Prey first look: Margot Robbie looks aptly flawed as Harley Quinn in this Cathy Yan directorial

Margot Robbie's recent Instagram post teases Harley Quinn's new look from Birds of Prey, helmed by Cathy Yan. Robbie will also be producing the film. The production began on 28 January and Robbie marked the day with a picture for the DC fans all across.



View this post on Instagram Miss me? 💋HQ A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Jan 28, 2019 at 5:00am PST

The new look of Harley Quinn depicted Robbie in a fresh ensemble which included red suspenders, a plastic jacket complete with multi-coloured streamers for shoulder pads and a pink tube top. The highlight of the look, however, is her silver choker which has the name 'Bruce' engraved in a dog tag pendant. This might be a sardonic reference to Bruce Wayne aka Batman. Robbie also sports Quinn's iconic red lips, blonde hair and the heart tattoo.

This is not the first time Robbie sports Harley Quinn's look. The actor was first seen as the Joker's lover in Suicide Squad in 2016.

Robbie is joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary in Birds of Prey. Yan is the first Asian woman to have supervised any Hollywood superhero feature.

Robbie's recent performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary, Queen of Scots, earned her a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards this year.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 10:45:54 IST