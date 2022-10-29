The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 will see the entire house divided into boys and girls, the show is flirting the with the idea of turning the house into a hostel and having some fun, supposedly. The watchman of the boys hostel is Sajid Khan whereas the warden of the girls hostel is Archana Gautam. There’s going to be comedy, cringe, romance, and rambunctiousness.

Amid all the frustratingly foolish farce, why is Sajid Khan still inside the house? The man who was accused by as many as nine women, still continues to make his place on the show, maybe at the behest of the host too influential to be denied what he demands. Sherlyn Chopra, one of the women who accused Khan of sexual harassment, filed a police complaint and protested against Khan’s participation on the show but to no avail.

In a media interaction recently, the actress clarified, “I’m not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan. I’m waiting for ‘Bigg Boss’ makers to call me and women who are Sajid’s victims, to the reality show just for one day.”

She added, “I’ll come on national television and face him and ask him to flash his private parts for the camera, we will then give a rating to him on national television, as he requested me for the same several years back when I went to his place for a narration. It was distressing to know that the show makers invited Sajid Khan to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.”

Sona Mohapatra, Ali Fazal also came out and requested the makers of the show and the channel to evict Khan out of the show. Sajid Khan did step down from his directorial post of Housefull 4 in 2018, he’s yet to comment on the allegations made against him in the last four years.

