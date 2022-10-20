Sajid Khan was accused by as many as nine women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement that began in 2018. One of the actresses that accused Khan was Sherlyn Chopra. Despite repeated requests to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to evict Khan from inside the house, the plea fell on deaf ears. And the actress was now spotted at a police station to lodge a complaint against Sajid.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Chopra said that Khan is a regular offender and sexual predator and the makers of Bigg Boss are not evicting him despite her repeated requests. She has now filed a complaint against the Housefull director.

In a media interaction recently, the actress clarified, “I’m not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan. I’m waiting for ‘Bigg Boss’ makers to call me and women who are Sajid’s victims, to the reality show just for one day.”

She added, “I’ll come on national television and face him and ask him to flash his private parts for the camera, we will then give a rating to him on national television, as he requested me for the same several years back when I went to his place for a narration. It was distressing to know that the show makers invited Sajid Khan to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.”

Sona Mohapatra, Ali Fazal also came out and requested the makers of the show and the channel to evict Khan out of the show. Sajid Khan did step down from his directorial post of Housefull 4 in 2018, he’s yet to comment on the allegations made against him in the last four years.

