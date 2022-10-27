Apart from MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s controversy, here’s what’s happening in the Bigg Boss 16 house
From Manya Singh’s eviction to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma being reprimanded for talking in English, a lot has unfolded inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 16.
Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 16, the show has been mired in multiple controversies, mainly due to the participation of the MeToo accused Sajid Khan.
Sajid Khan was accused by as many as nine women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement that began in 2018. One of the actresses that accused Khan was Sherlyn Chopra. Despite repeated requests to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to evict Khan from inside the house, the plea fell on deaf ears. And the actress was now spotted at a police station to lodge a complaint against Sajid.
But apart from him being inside the house despite numerous complaints and pleas, here’s what happening inside the house.
Manya Singh Evicted
The Miss India runner-up was evicted recently and talking about the same to India Today, she said, “It was unexpected but somewhere I was mentally ready. It is because the two contestants who were nominated with me [Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer] were well-known faces. Audience-wise, I had fewer people who could support me.”
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma Reprimanded
The two contestants were reprimanded by the Bigg Boss for talking in English inside the house, despite the format and rules of the show being made clear ever since it began. Here’s what happened to the two of them:
View this post on Instagram
Also, very recently, Rahul Vaidya and Gauahar Khan took a dig at Bigg Boss 16 contestants for speaking in English. Both Rahul and Gauahar had a gala time in calling the contestants out for not speaking in Hindi with amusing tweets.
The Bigg Boss Horror Nomination Task
This is the most dreaded part of the show. And this time, and for the first time, the adorable Abdu Rozik has been nominated, by Gautam and Sumbul. He tried to defend himself but to no avail. Abdu was clearly upset with his nomination but his friend Sajid Khan said he’s not going anywhere.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sajid Khan remains shamelessly ensconced in Bigg Boss, while Kevin Spacey wins round one
When Sajid comes out not from jail but Bigg Boss, he has a film waiting to be directed for producer Feroze Nadiadwala.
Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against MeToo accused Sajid Khan, says Bigg Boss makers ignoring her plea
Sherlyn Chopra had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment earlier as well. The filmmaker’s participation in this year’s Bigg Boss drew angry reactions from industry people like Ali Fazal and Sona Mohapatra.
Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Is #MeToo a joke in Bollywood?
Not Just #MeToo accused Sajid Khan, filmmaker Vikas Bahl who was abused of sexual harrasment too came back with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye. Looks like Bollywood is normalizing sexual abuse.