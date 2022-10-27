Ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 16, the show has been mired in multiple controversies, mainly due to the participation of the MeToo accused Sajid Khan.

Sajid Khan was accused by as many as nine women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement that began in 2018. One of the actresses that accused Khan was Sherlyn Chopra. Despite repeated requests to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to evict Khan from inside the house, the plea fell on deaf ears. And the actress was now spotted at a police station to lodge a complaint against Sajid.

But apart from him being inside the house despite numerous complaints and pleas, here’s what happening inside the house.

Manya Singh Evicted

The Miss India runner-up was evicted recently and talking about the same to India Today, she said, “It was unexpected but somewhere I was mentally ready. It is because the two contestants who were nominated with me [Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer] were well-known faces. Audience-wise, I had fewer people who could support me.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma Reprimanded

The two contestants were reprimanded by the Bigg Boss for talking in English inside the house, despite the format and rules of the show being made clear ever since it began. Here’s what happened to the two of them:

Also, very recently, Rahul Vaidya and Gauahar Khan took a dig at Bigg Boss 16 contestants for speaking in English. Both Rahul and Gauahar had a gala time in calling the contestants out for not speaking in Hindi with amusing tweets.

The Bigg Boss Horror Nomination Task

This is the most dreaded part of the show. And this time, and for the first time, the adorable Abdu Rozik has been nominated, by Gautam and Sumbul. He tried to defend himself but to no avail. Abdu was clearly upset with his nomination but his friend Sajid Khan said he’s not going anywhere.

