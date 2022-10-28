From shaking a leg to playing horror games, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gala time on Bigg Boss 16
Keeping up their constant spree of promotion, the cast of Phone Bhoot the world's most beautiful ghost, Ragini aka Katrina Kaif, the two clueless ghostbusters Gullu aka Ishaan, and Major aka Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made their appearance on Bigg Boss 16.
Seems like Phone Bhoot is not leaving any chance to keep the audience engaged with its quirkiness and fun. While the makers keep on coming up with creative ideas to bring the audience close to the experience of this upcoming comedy of horrors, the cast is also making their presence at different places to bring the fun of the film to the audience and now they have reached on the sets of Bigg Boss season 16.
As the cast went on the show, they were seen having fun with the host, superstar Salman Khan. While on the stage the host, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif was seen grooving together on tip tip barsa paani song while on the other hand Ishaan and Siddhant shook their legs with Salman on the songs of the film.
The cast also played fun horror games with Salman Khan on the stage. This has certainly hyped the audience’s excitement to witness the crazy horrible and hilarious adventure of this trio in the theaters.