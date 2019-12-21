Bigg Boss 13 Day 76 highlights: Rashami Desai has major fallout with Sidharth Shukla during daily task

Friday's episode at the Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with revelations and an unfortunate fight at the end.

As per reports, the day began with a tiff between Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. While Paras Chhabra tried pacifying Mahira, Shehnaz was heard complaining about Paras' transformation into Mahira's stooge.

Listening to the same issue, Sidharth also lost interest in the matter and stepped away from Shehnaz's discussions.

Later, Bigg Boss gave the current house captain, Asim, a task where he was asked to ensure that each house member follow specific rules. He was even given the power to make new rules and give punishments to the members if they did not follow them. Asim formulated new rules saying Paras and Mahira had to maintain 10 feet of distance between them and that Shehnaz would spend time with Paras.

When Asim declared the rules, Vikas Gupta was the first one to back out saying he did not agree with all the rules and would be ready to take the ultimate punishment of jail term. While the task was going on, Asim had also declared that Sidharth would not be part of the task because he was still weak and unwell from his stint with typhoid. But when Asim saw that Sidharth was comfortably talking to house members, he asked him to also join in. When even Rashami commented that Sidharth could join in, matters got out of hand, since Sidharth also retaliated.

Calling her a "naukrani" (servant), Sidharth said that he was not used to being around women like Rashami. This got her livid and she challenged Sidharth to explain what he meant by "women like Rashami."

Asim and Vishal also attacked Sidharth, saying he had no idea how to talk to women. Vikas, on the other hand, lent his full support to Sidharth.

Check out posts on Bigg Boss 13

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 09:47:16 IST