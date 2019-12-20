Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 highlights: Asim Riaz becomes new captain after Vikas Gupta betrays Arhaan Khan

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was selected as the new captain of the house. The episode began with the usual banter between Shehnaz and Sidharth, but things soon turned serious when despite Shehnaz's repeated attempts to apologise failed.

As per reports, Vikas and Arhaan also broke into another argument, after which the former began ignoring Arhaan.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task. Four cars were parked in the garden area, and four housemates were assigned to drive the cars — Shehnaaz, Mahira, Vikas Gupta, and Shefali Bagga. The contenders for captaincy were Arhaan, Asim, Madhurima, Vishal, Shefali Jariwala, and Aarti. These people were asked to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The only rule was that the two house members who fail to convince the drivers would be immediately out of the game.

The task became even more interesting when the riders demanded things from the contenders. Asim was asked to praise Shehnaz in front of everyone, Mahira asked Vishal to remove the 'zero' tag he had bestowed on her. Rashami. On the other hand, asked Vikas to give Arhaan a ride instead of Madhurima. Vikas agreed but said he only had one condition, and that was to get Rashami's unwavering support for the next two weeks. Rashami in return said she would try her level best to stand by Vikas, though she did not make any promises.

Vishal and Madhurima were unable to convince any of the riders, and as a result, were eliminated from the task. Thus, this left Asim, Aarti, Shefali Jariwala, and Arhaan as contenders. But Vikas suddenly chose to ditch Arhaan, and not offer him a ride. An infuriated Arhaan created ample drama on this issue during the task. By the end of it, Asim Riaz won the Bigg Boss 13 house captaincy task.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 09:09:08 IST