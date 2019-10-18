Bigg Boss 13 Day 19 highlights: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla get nominated to spend time in jail

The 19th day in the Bigg Boss house began with an argument between Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla, state reports. The issue regarding switching roles for kitchen duties was the main issue, with another contestant, Devoleena, join in the fight, taking Paras' side.

Sidharth's main point was each team member should shoulder their full responsibility while Paras claimed that if each contestant washes their own share of utensils, then the overall burden on the team reduces. Siddhartha Dey further said Bigg Boss had allotted each member with a set of duties to avoid any such confusion, but no other housemate was interested in listening to him.

Later in the day, Sidharth and Aarti were heard discussing the issue of group politics in the house. Shukla was heard lamenting even though he provided no support to the system, he was often blamed for beginning the entire thing in the house.

Check out what went on in the Bigg Boss house on Day 19

Paras later complained to Devoleena about Shukla, saying they both shared the same driver and he could ruin the actor's image in seconds. Chhabra continued, saying Shukla was probably under the impression he is the leader of the house but Paras refuted this notion wholeheartedly. Sometime later, Rashami Desai also joined their conversation, and complained about Shukla and started crying. Seeing this, both Devoleena and Paras consoled the actress, and told her to stay strong in the game.

The next morning, the contestants woke up to the song 'What Is Mobile Number', which was essentially a hint towards the weekly task for the day. This was followed by Bigg Boss declaring the dreaded jail time for contestants, and asked each housemate to nominate two contestants who they felt deserved jail time. While Abu Mailk nominated Paras and Shehnaaz, Devoleena went for Sidharth and Rashami, hoping they could resolve their issues in jail. Rashami took the names of Sidharth and Abu while Aarti picked Paras and Shehnaaz.

This was followed by a very heated discussion. When Bigg Boss asked the contestants to give two final names, Devoleena said, "We have decided Shehnaaz and Sidharth should be put behind the bars." Then, Bigg Boss announced both Sidharth and Shahnaaz were to stay in jail till the next announcement.

Sidharth then made his way to the confession room, where he was seen complaining about fellow contestant Rashami. He said the actress always played the woman card to conveniently gain fellow housemates' sympathy.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 08:59:58 IST