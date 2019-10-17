Bigg Boss 13 Day 18 highlights: Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena, Rashami break into fight over kitchen duties

The mid-week finale is fast approaching, and contestants are putting their best foot forward to stay in the game. In the episode on Tuesday, Bigg Boss had introduced the Toy Factory task, which would give one member of the winning team a ticket to the finale, and one female member the opportunity to become the queen of the house.

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla, the captains of two teams, are proving to be tough contenders for each other. Just like before, Paras and Sidharth continued to reject the opponent team's toys in the episode on Wednesday as well.

Abu Malik, who was moderating the task, reported to Bigg Boss none of the teams were able to meet their targets. Hence, Bigg Boss ordered the first order to be cancelled, chiding the housemates for their poor performance.

Sidharth's team preparing for the Toy Factory task

The next day, Rashami Desai disclosed to Devoleena and Siddhartha Dey that she and Sidharth used to have frequent arguments during the shooting of their show together. She even said Sidharth had asked the producers to remove Rashami from the show. The Toy Factory task resumed with Sidharth Shukla giving a pep talk to his teammates. However, chaos soon ensued when Siddhartha suggested his female teammates should enter the raw materials' container, and the others should shut it from outside, but the plan did not work out. Sidharth also accused Devoleena of not dividing the house chores among the contestants equally, which led Devoleena to break down. Later, even Rashami and Sidharth had an argument about kitchen duties, with the latter complaining about washing dishes.

Sidharth voices issues regarding kitchen duties

At the end of the episode, Bigg Boss reprimanded contestants for being "childish and irresponsible" throughout the task. Bigg Boss also informed them the audience was complaining about the housemates' behaviour, and also said Siddhartha's plan was stupid. He concluded by asking the male housemates to participate more actively in the task, and approach it with integrity.

The housemates are reprimanded by Bigg Boss for their performance in the Toy Factory task

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 09:44:09 IST