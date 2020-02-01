Bigg Boss 13 Day 115 highlights: Vishal, Mahira have a fallout during this week's captaincy task

The day at the Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with housemates and their connections trying to outdo each other during the captaincy task.

For Aarti, it was her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, Himanshi for Asim, Vikas for Sidharth, Shehbaz Gill and Kunal Singh for their siblings Shehnaz and Vishal respectively.

As per reports, Vishal, Kunal, and Mahira fell out within hours of the task. Vishal supported his brother, and confronted Mahira, warning her not to misbehave with Kunal. This provoked Mahira, and she began agitating Vishal further. Kunal then commented on Mahira's father.

The fight intensified, and Mahira lashed out at Kunal, saying he could not break properties in the Bigg Boss house, otherwise Bigg Boss would "break" him. Hearing this, Shehnaz's brother Shehbaz intervened and questioned Mahira as to how she could speak to Kunal this way.

Paras also joined the fight in some time, and made a comment on Kunal, after which Shehbaz called Paras, "Mahira ka pappu." This resulted in Mahira screaming at Shehnaz but the latter refused to engage in a fight.

Asim, who currently seems to be quite enamoured by Himanshi, had in several previous episodes, confessed his love for her. However, Himanshi on the other hand, had always been hesitant. Vishal and Rashami spoke to Himanshi about this issue, and asked her to clearly spell out if she had romantic inclinations towards Asim or not. Pressurised by them, Himanshi was heard confessing to the two that someone close to Asim outside the house had requested Himanshi not to openly confess her feelings for him.

