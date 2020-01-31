Bigg Boss 13 Day 114 highlights: Contestants object to Vikas Gupta's unfair means during 'Noton Ki Baarish' task

The latest day in the Bigg Boss 13 house began on a mixed note. As per reports, the housemates were involved in tasks that brought out ugly sides of a few.

Bigg Boss started the day by announcing the 'Noton Ki Baarish' task. In it, the house was converted to a note-printing factory with a wall constructed in the middle of the house, dividing it into two equal halves.

While the contestants were asked to play the role of workers and print as many notes as possible, their connections were asked to keep the money securely in a safe assigned to them. The housemates were asked to empty their sacks filled with the printed currency on the other side of the wall for their connections to collect. The one with the maximum number of notes by the end would immediately secure a spot in the finale.

Vikas Gupta, Sidharth Shukla's connection in the house, introduced a twist in the game. When Shehnaz Gill and her brother Shehbaaz (who came in as her connection), placed their sack of notes on the ground, Vikas asked to offer help and count the notes. But when he took the sack, he shocked the remaining contestants by putting the entire sack in Sidharth's safe instead.

The fellow contestants raised objections, and said he was using unfair means to win such a crucial game. Sidharth agreed with his competitors, and asked Bigg Boss to eliminate his connection Vikas if he was unfair during the task.

Later in the day, Himanshi Khurana was heard discussing her past issue with Shehnaz. Himanshi stated the controversy was created between them by their makeup artist.

The contestants were also asked to recreate the most iconic moments of this season in the show. Rashami Desai took on the role of Madhurima Tuli, and Sidharth enacted Vishal Aditya Singh while performing Madhurima's infamous "Behenji kaise bola" dialogue.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 09:25:15 IST