Bigg Boss 12 will reportedly see Tanushree Dutt, Anup Jalota, S Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra as contestants

As the premiere date of Bigg Boss season 12 slowly approaches closer, there's mounting anticipation regarding the show and its contestants. The highest speculation is around the names of contestants who are likely to be a part of the twelfth instalment of the show.

S Sreesanth:

The Indian cricketer was embroiled in a IPL spot fixing case in 2013, which resulted in his getting banned for life from playing Cricket by the BCCI. A number of reports have indicated that Sreesanth could be seen in this year's Bigg Boss, which would mark his third reality show after Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Anup Jalota:

Anup Jalota, a popular Ghazal and bhajan singer, has been finalised for the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, a source close to the team revealed to Indian Express. He will be one of the single celebrity contestants in the show, said the same report.

Tanushree Dutta:

Tanushree Dutt, who appeared in such films as Aashiq Banaya Aapne alongside Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel, Chocolate, Good Boy Bad Boy and Dhol could make an appearance in Bigg Boss along with sister Ishita Dutt, informed Indian Express.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were introduced by the Bigg Boss makers as the first celebrity pair during the show's launch in Goa.

Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Shaleen Bhanot:

The television actor who might make an appearance in the show are Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed actress Srishty Rode, as conjectured by Hindustan Times.

The daily further informed that Shaleen Bhanot, who became a popular with his roles in TV shows Saat Phere, Dill Mill Gaye and Suryaputra Karan could be seen in the show. Karanvir Bohra, on the other hand, best known for playing Dhruv in Indian fantasy sitcom Shararat, may also be part of the show.

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has reportedly been confirmed for the show as per her husband Shoib's statement to India Today. However, he refused to comment on his participation in the show.

Neha Pendse:

Nehha, who is a popular face on Marathi television and was a part of shows such as May I Come In Madam and Family Time With Kapil Sharma, might be one of the contestants to feature in the Bigg Boss house.

Scarlett M Rose:

VJ and model Scarlett Rose rose to popularity with her participation in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla, where she was declared the winner.

The theme of the season is going to be vichitra jodi. While earlier there were rumours that the show will feature newly married Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, the reports were later dismissed.

According to the Indian Express, the first episode might feature Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, who will be making their Bollywood debut soon with Loveratri.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 16:07 PM