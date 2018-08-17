Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 12 to reportedly feature newly married Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar

The promo for Bigg Boss, which released on showed Salman Khan is a classroom where students were sitting in pairs, revealing that the theme for the upcoming season would be 'jodis'. A DNA report has further stated that there would be 21 contestant in season 12, out of which 12 participants will come in pairs.

The pairs, the report further said, would not necessarily refer to a romantically involved or married couple, but will include mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, sibling duo. As an earlier report had stated, three jodis would be celebrities and three non-celebrities.

As per the DNA report, six out of nine remaining contestants would be paired by host Salman Khan on the premiere episode. The other three would not be paired with anyone and would be bestowed with special powers inside the house.

Although the list of contestants is yet to be revealed, the report said that celebrities Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar could be seen in the show. Other names that have been making the rounds are that of TV actress Mahika Sharma and adult actor Danny D. The show is also reportedly to feature a pair of twin sisters.

Bigg Boss season 12 premieres on TV on 16 September.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 10:37 AM