Loveratri actors Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain fined by Vadodara Police for riding bike without helmets

FP Staff

Aug,18 2018 12:01:16 IST

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are on a vigorous promotional spree for their upcoming film. Recently, they had gone to Vadodara to launch the first song in the film titled 'Chogada'. During the promotion schedule, the duo decided to take a bike ride on the streets of city.

Aayush Sharma (right) with with Warina Hussain. Image from Facebook

However, the pair got fined for riding the bike without helmets. During the ride, several photographs of the duo were clicked and the police arrived at their hotel in the evening demanding that they pay a fine for flouting safety rules on road, reported Bollywood Hungama. They were given a challan of Rs 100 each. The police were even said to issue a memo to the two actors in this regard.

The news was soon out in social media, where fans started tweeting pictures of the fine that police issued on the two actors.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5 October 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 12:01 PM

