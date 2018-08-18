Loveratri actors Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain fined by Vadodara Police for riding bike without helmets

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are on a vigorous promotional spree for their upcoming film. Recently, they had gone to Vadodara to launch the first song in the film titled 'Chogada'. During the promotion schedule, the duo decided to take a bike ride on the streets of city.

However, the pair got fined for riding the bike without helmets. During the ride, several photographs of the duo were clicked and the police arrived at their hotel in the evening demanding that they pay a fine for flouting safety rules on road, reported Bollywood Hungama. They were given a challan of Rs 100 each. The police were even said to issue a memo to the two actors in this regard.

The news was soon out in social media, where fans started tweeting pictures of the fine that police issued on the two actors.

Loveratri star cast did road show in Vadodara!! They didn't wear helmet so Traffic police issued a challan for not wearing helmet !! @Vadcitypolice #loveratri pic.twitter.com/8KM9EtpmDg — Vadodara- Baroda (@VadodaraUpdates) August 14, 2018

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5 October 2018.

