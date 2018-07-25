Salman Khan to host 12th season of reality show Bigg Boss after Dus Ka Dumdaar Weekend

Salman Khan is currently the host of gaming show Dus Ka Dumdaar Weekend as well as Bigg Boss. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor is gearing up to host the 12th season of Bigg Boss.

The finale of Dus Ka Dumdaas Weekend is expected to air in August and the makers of Bigg Boss are planning a mid-September premiere, unlike the past three seasons that were launched in October. DNA reports that the tentative airing date is 16th September. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this development.

A source close to the show told Mirror, "Salman has already blocked his dates to shoot the promotional videos in the first week of August. They will be shot at Mehboob Studios. As per current discussions, the Bigg Boss 12 finale will happen around the last week of December."

Mirror also reports that auditions for the upcoming season of the reality show have been going on for the past few months and will have 'jodis' (couples) as contestants.

Khan, whose last film was Remo D'Souza helmed Race 3, will also be seen in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Nora Fatehi, and Disha Patani. The shooting for the film kickstarted on 22 July and is expected to release on Eid 2019.

