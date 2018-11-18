Bigg Boss 12, 17 November, Day 62 written updates: Salman Khan expels Shivashish from the house

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 12 begins with Salman Khan making a grand entry and talking about the highlights of this week. He says the Happy Club is now an unhappy club because of differences between Romil and Surbhi. Khan also makes a mention of Shivashish's act that landed everyone in trouble. He jokes with the contestants saying Rs 2000 notes are not functional anymore, then he informs them about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding and further joked that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, too, have gotten married. He pulls their legs saying the channel is not being able to sustain and afford this show so all the money will be deducted from the prize money and added that even he has had a pay cut. Later on, he gives us a glimpse of the task wherein contestants threw muck on the ones who have played dirty games in the show.

Salman then brings up the topic of an open letter that Karanvir’s wife Teejay has written to the channel saying that she isn't liking their interaction. Sounding a bit irked, Salman says he didn't wish to give it too much importance but because he knows them personally, he thought he should tell him. Karanvir, shocked listening to this, apologises and says he's never felt bad over any of the things Salman has said to him. Salman then tells Karanvir that if he ever thinks he's crossing a line, he is free to tell him and added he will discontinue if he feels so. Karanvir speaks to Teejay through the camera and asks her why would she do that. He's visibly upset over what had happened and requests Bigg Boss to make him speak to Teejay once. Soon after, he breaks down in tears.

Appy Fizz caller of the week reminds Surbhi that she was the one who started the Happy Club but it was Romil and Deepak who were reaping the benefits. He then asks when would everyone see her be happy again. To this, Surbhi says that she is a clean person. But she thinks that since the game keeps changing and hence she is simply trying to adapt to the different situations. Salman pokes fun at Jasleen and says it's the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that someone has put on weight.

Salman then asks if Jasleen wants to know more about Anup Jalota, who has been evicted and reveals there's something, rather someone, waiting for her in the room. To viewers' surprise, Anup is seen waiting for her. He tells her that now she's strong and she has finally got a voice in the show. Salman questions the two over their alleged relationship and Anup reveals that he's got no romantic feeling for Jasleen so there's no truth to how they entered the show. Jasleen, however, stands by their alleged relationship and says Anup has changed his stance maybe because he's worried about what her parents might feel. “Dil mohabbat se bhara hua hai ghaalib, ab kisi pe fida nahi hota..” says Anup, adding that after his wife, Medha passed away, there's no feeling of love in his heart, and continues to defend that there's nothing between the two while Salman, too, leaves the matter between the two for them to sort out after they were out of the house.

After congratulating Romil for captaincy, Salman schools him and Shivashish over their captaincy task. Karanvir shares that it was pre-decided that everyone will get an equal chance but things went haywire and contestants made it all chaotic. Further, he pulls up Shivashish and questions him over his decision of not going to jail and says it was too late to say sorry. Calling him “irresponsible”, Salman says he's trying to follow Sreesanth and adds that the latter still knows his limit. Salman says he's disrespected the show and not one to hold back, asks Shivashish to leave the house immediately.

Sreesanth asks Bigg Boss to not let him leave the house and says he's the main reason why he's survived and breaks down in tears. Dipika and Srishty try and console him and ask Sreesanth to now give his hundred percent to the game – for Shiv and for his family. Explaining to contestants how important it is to obey Bigg Boss' rules, Salman shares it's pure disgrace for anyone to have an exit like Shivashish (Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om). He says he hates to be in a position to have to do this and reminds them of the contracts they have signed.

After a while, Farah Khan enters the house and asks Deepak and Somi to enact the song ‘Gerua’ which she had choreographed on Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 10:28 AM