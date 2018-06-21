Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani joins cast of Kalank, will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt

Hiten Tejwani, who is known for his roles in popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Pavitra Rishta, will now be appearing in his next Bollywood film, Abhishek Varman's Kalank, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The film has big star names attached to it, with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur part of the ensemble.

Tejwani was last seen in Season 11 of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. According to Mirror, he will start shooting for the film by June-end in Mumbai. The same report states that Hiten’s character Ahmed shares screen space with Sanjay, Aditya and Alia. Tejwani will play an employee in a company owned by Dutt's character. His portions of the film are expected to be completed by December.

Tejwani also starred in Vikram Bhatt's Love Games and Rajiv Ruia's Saansein. However, Kalank will be his first major Bollywood role. Mirror reported that he has also signed a project with Ekta Kapoor.

Sinha had started shooting for the film from 11 June after wrapping Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Dutt joined the sets on Monday. Co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiawala, Kalank is slated for a 19 June, 2019 release.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 12:15 PM