Alia Bhatt injured on sets of upcoming film Kalank; shoot resumes immediately due to tight schedule

In March, Alia Bhatt had suffered from a shoulder injury in Bulgaria, while shooting an action sequence on the sets of Ayan Mukherji's supernatural drama Brahmastra. The actor has now met with another accident while shooting for Abhishek Varmani's Kalank.

Pune Mirror reported that Bhatt tripped on stairs and injured her foot. It had to be bandaged and despite the pain, she is back on the sets as the team is on a tight schedule.

According to a source, "She is also juggling the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan so she can’t take a break. She has been resting in between shots so the injury is not aggravated."

For her shoulder, she had been advised bed rest to prevent the injury from worsening. Mirror reported that her action sequences were also postponed following the injury. DNA had reported that Bhatt could only shoot close-up scenes.

Bhatt was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi along with Vicky Kaushal. The film has raked in Rs 121.22 crore total, as of 17 June (its sixth weekend) at the box office.

Currently, she has been shooting for Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kalank with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 13:02 PM