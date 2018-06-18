You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana teases title of new film; new Manikarnika poster unveiled: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

New poster of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi unveiled

Kangana Ranaut's teams shared a new poster of her upcoming period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is based on the Indian warrior queen's life. The poster was released to mark the death anniversary of Rani Laxmibai.

Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for Kalank

Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for #Kalank today [18 June 2018]... Costars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor... Abhishek Varman directs... 19 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/pO3QHJ6bUg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Sanjay Dutt has begun filming Karan Johar's upcoming mega-project Kalank. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sunday scenes

✨💖SISTERSUNDAY😘🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daily updates on Instagram prove that she's no novice when it comes to social media. The star recently posted a photo with her sisters and daughter Aaradhya.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mammootty on Father's Day

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to wish his dad, senior actor Mammootty, a happy father's day.

Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor continue their photo war

Currently shooting for Namaste England on a cruise, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are truly living the best life and making sure the world knows it. Ayushmann Khurrana teases the title of his next film

Guess the title of my next film directed by Sriram Raghavan —— pic.twitter.com/Jctp6aGfRu — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 18, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana left his fans guessing the title of his upcoming films with director Sriram Raghavan by posting a riddle. The actor-singer composed the riddle with the help of emojis.

