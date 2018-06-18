You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana teases title of new film; new Manikarnika poster unveiled: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jun,18 2018 19:10:03 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

New poster of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi unveiled

Kangana Ranaut's teams shared a new poster of her upcoming period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is based on the Indian warrior queen's life. The poster was released to mark the death anniversary of Rani Laxmibai.

Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for Kalank  

Sanjay Dutt has begun filming Karan Johar's upcoming mega-project Kalank. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sunday scenes

✨💖SISTERSUNDAY😘🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daily updates on Instagram prove that she's no novice when it comes to social media. The star recently posted a photo with her sisters and daughter Aaradhya.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Mammootty on Father's Day

  The greatest dad in the world ! You've only ever lead by example ! Never told me what to do. You've been protective and concerned my whole life. When I was younger I didn't understand it. After Maryam I now know. I hope and pray that I can be half the father that you are. Happy Father's Day Pa 😘😘❤️❤️ ! #sonoftheking #thegreatfather #papayudeswantham #luckiestboyalive #blessedineveryway #myhero #mydaddystrongest   A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to wish his dad, senior actor Mammootty, a happy father's day.

Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor continue their photo war

Currently shooting for Namaste England on a cruise, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are truly living the best life and making sure the world knows it. Ayushmann Khurrana teases the title of his next film

Ayushmann Khurrana left his fans guessing the title of his upcoming films with director Sriram Raghavan by posting a riddle. The actor-singer composed the riddle with the help of emojis.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 19:10 PM

tags: #Aishwarya Rai #Arjun Kapoor #Ayushmann Khurrana #BuzzPatrol #Father's Day #Kangana Ranaut #Parineeti Chopra #Sanjay Dutt #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide

also see

Emilia Clarke plays GoT-themed dress up; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh, Jaya: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Emilia Clarke plays GoT-themed dress up; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh, Jaya: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aamir Khan tweets about Kaala; John Abraham thanks fans on Parmanu crossing 50 cr: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aamir Khan tweets about Kaala; John Abraham thanks fans on Parmanu crossing 50 cr: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Arjun Kapoors prepares for IIFA 2018 performance; Adnan Sami's Eid wishes: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Arjun Kapoors prepares for IIFA 2018 performance; Adnan Sami's Eid wishes: Social Media Stalkers' Guide