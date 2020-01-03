Bhumi Pednekar reunites with Ayushmann Khurrana for cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2017 comedy, will see Bhumi and Ayushmann reunite for the fourth time after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), and Bala (2019).

Speaking about getting Bhumi on board for a part in the film, producer Aanand L Rai tells Mirror, "Bhumi is a part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family, and we couldn't imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a very special appearance in the narrative, and we are extremely happy to have her on board."

Check out the announcement and Bhumi's first look from the film here

First glimpse... #BhumiPednekar makes a special appearance in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars #AyushmannKhurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/jgI2EE1ZEg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

The film will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The upcoming film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The duo, who played the role of Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho, earned rave reviews for their performance in the film, which won several awards and honours last year. Apart from Khurrana, Gupta, and Rao, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh.

The film is slated to theatres on 21 February, clashing with Vicky Kaushal-starrer horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer thriller Chehre.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan charts a budding love story between a homosexual couple. The much-awaited film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series along with Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

In September 2019, the makers released an animated trailer from the movie. The video sees a family engaged in a game with a cauliflower. The voiceover informs viewers that one of the players, Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) keeps missing his turn as he is infatuated with the new player in the team, Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana).

Bhumi will be next seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Updated Date: Jan 03, 2020 11:11:32 IST