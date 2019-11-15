Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar's film to now release on 21 February, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's romantic comedy, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will now hit theatres earlier, on 21 February, 2020. The film went on floors on 10 September and was initially set to release on Valentine's Day 2020. The makers later announced that the movie has been pushed to 13 March, 2020.

With the new release date, the film will now clash with Vicky Kaushal's horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship and Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media.

Check out the announcement

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan charts a budding love story between a homosexual couple. The much-awaited film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Aanand L Rai, who also bankrolled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the 2017 prequel featuring Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar. Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, as well as Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film. Earlier in May, the makers also unveiled another teaser of the film. The 50-second-long teaser captured the evolution of love stories in India, and says how people are familiar with famous heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila-Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, and Raj-Simran. It then shows how love stories of homosexuals, which existed in society, were never known or talked about.

Check out the film's animated teaser

The subject of homosexual relationships was tapped into Bollywood mainstream cinema this year in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 12:29:39 IST